lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
Agenparl

DIVERSE BINDING OF CATIONIC GUESTS BY HIGHLY SUBSTITUTED [3 + 3] SCHIFF-BASE MACROCYCLES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Org. Chem. Front., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0QO01568G, Research Article
Mohammad T. Chaudhry, Miguel A. Soto, Francesco Lelj, Mark J. MacLachlan
Schiff-base macrocycles interact with ammonium-based guests to form threaded pseudorotaxanes or unthreaded external complexes, and tautomerize in the process.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QO/D0QO01568G

