DIVERSE BINDING OF CATIONIC GUESTS BY HIGHLY SUBSTITUTED [3 + 3] SCHIFF-BASE MACROCYCLES

Org. Chem. Front., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0QO01568G, Research Article

Mohammad T. Chaudhry, Miguel A. Soto, Francesco Lelj, Mark J. MacLachlan

Schiff-base macrocycles interact with ammonium-based guests to form threaded pseudorotaxanes or unthreaded external complexes, and tautomerize in the process.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QO/D0QO01568G