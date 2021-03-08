DISTRICT CONDUCTING CONTROLLED FLOOD RELEASE AT GATHRIGHT DA

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 08 marzo 2021 COVINGTON, Va. – Operators at Gathright Dam began a controlled flood storage release Tuesday due to increased rainfall. Beginning at 9 a.m., operators at the dam gradually increased the release rate from 1,200 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 5,000 cfs over a three-hour period. This change in release rates will increase river stages at the dam about 2.7 feet and approximately 2.5 feet in Covington over the next 6 to 10 hours.





