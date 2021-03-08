lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
DISTRICT CONDUCTING CONTROLLED FLOOD RELEASE AT GATHRIGHT DA

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 08 marzo 2021 COVINGTON, Va. – Operators at Gathright Dam began a controlled flood storage release Tuesday due to increased rainfall. Beginning at 9 a.m., operators at the dam gradually increased the release rate from 1,200 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 5,000 cfs over a three-hour period. This change in release rates will increase river stages at the dam about 2.7 feet and approximately 2.5 feet in Covington over the next 6 to 10 hours.
Gathright Dam in Alleghany County, Virginia, impounds water flowing down the Jackson River to create the 2,500-acre Lake Moomaw. Since opening in 1979, the dam has prevented numerous floods, saving countless dollars and lives.

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News/NewsSearch/Article/2528156/district-conducting-controlled-flood-release-at-gathright-da/

