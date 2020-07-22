DISTRIBUTION OF ALUMINIUM IN HYDRATED LEAVES OF TEA (CAMELLIA SINENSIS) USING SYNCHROTRON- AND LABORATORY-BASED X-RAY FLUORESCENCE MICROSCOPY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 22 luglio 2020
Metallomics, 2020, 12,1062-1069
DOI: 10.1039/C9MT00300B, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/C9MT00300B, Paper
Antony van der Ent, Peter M. Kopittke, David J. Paterson, Lachlan W. Casey, Philip Nti Nkrumah
This study used X-ray fluorescence microscopy to reveal the distribution of aluminium in fresh hydrated plant tissues of Tea (Camellia sinensis).
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
This study used X-ray fluorescence microscopy to reveal the distribution of aluminium in fresh hydrated plant tissues of Tea (Camellia sinensis).
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/MT/~3/R5bVppsP0tQ/C9MT00300B