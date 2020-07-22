mercoledì, Luglio 22, 2020
Breaking News

SANITà: MELILLI (PD), NEL LAZIO RIBALTATA SITUAZIONE DRAMMATICA

SANITà: PRESTIPINO (PD), FINE COMMISSARIAMENTO LAZIO GRAZIE A BUONGOVERNO ZINGARETTI

LAVORO: GRIBAUDO (PD), EQUO COMPENSO E RIFORMA AMMORTIZZATORI PER AUTONOMI

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2598 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2601 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2600 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2599 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2545 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2557 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2557 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

DISTRIBUTION OF ALUMINIUM IN HYDRATED LEAVES OF TEA (CAMELLIA SINENSIS) USING SYNCHROTRON- AND LABORATORY-BASED X-RAY FLUORESCENCE MICROSCOPY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 22 luglio 2020

Metallomics, 2020, 12,1062-1069
DOI: 10.1039/C9MT00300B, Paper
Antony van der Ent, Peter M. Kopittke, David J. Paterson, Lachlan W. Casey, Philip Nti Nkrumah
This study used X-ray fluorescence microscopy to reveal the distribution of aluminium in fresh hydrated plant tissues of Tea (Camellia sinensis).
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/MT/~3/R5bVppsP0tQ/C9MT00300B

Post collegati

IL 30 E IL 31 LUGLIO VERRà EFFETTUATA LA DISINFESTAZIONE SUL TERRITORIO COMUNALE

Redazione

AVVISO DI MOBILITà UNIVERSITà DI PALERMO – N.4 POSTI VARIE CATEGORIE

Redazione

DISTRIBUTION OF ALUMINIUM IN HYDRATED LEAVES OF TEA (CAMELLIA SINENSIS) USING SYNCHROTRON- AND LABORATORY-BASED X-RAY FLUORESCENCE MICROSCOPY

Redazione

UPREGULATION OF EPITHELIAL METALLOTHIONEINS BY METAL-RICH ULTRAFINE PARTICULATE MATTER FROM AN UNDERGROUND RAILWAY

Redazione

VARIABLE PROTEIN EXPRESSION IN MARINE-DERIVED FILAMENTOUS FUNGUS PENICILLIUM CHRYSOGENUM IN RESPONSE TO VARYING COPPER CONCENTRATIONS AND SALINITY

Redazione

CHROMATOGRAPHIC DETECTION OF LOW-MOLECULAR-MASS METAL COMPLEXES IN THE CYTOSOL OF SACCHAROMYCES CEREVISIAE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More