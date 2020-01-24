(AGENPARL) – London ven 24 gennaio 2020

A distraction thief who stole jewellery from an elderly lady after tricking his way into her flat in Purley has been jailed for five years.

Patrick Doyle, 54 (), aka Patrick Doran, of no fixed abode was jailed at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 24 January after being found guilty of burglary at an earlier hearing.

On 29 October 2018, Doyle – accompanied by a second, unidentified man, gained entry to the flat of a woman, aged in her 80s, by pretending they were plumbers who were checking for a leak.

While Doyle kept the woman occupied in the kitchen, his accomplice went into the bedroom and stole items of jewellery. The pair then left the flat and it was only later that the woman realised she had been burgled.

Detective launched an investigation and managed to obtain forensic evidence that placed Doyle in the flat. Initial enquiries failed to trace him and he was circulated as wanted.

In July 2019, Doyle was traced to an address in Acton where he was arrested and subsequently charged.

Detective Sergeant Aaron Champion who led the investigation said:



“Patrick Doyle’s actions are disgraceful – he tricked his way into the flat of a vulnerable elderly lady with the sole intention of stealing from her.

“I am glad the jury convicted him and he will now serve time in prison.

“I would urge anyone who is approached by people purporting to be tradesman; don’t let them in and ask them for identification – you can use this to check they are who they say they are. Genuine tradespeople will not mind waiting a few minutes while you do this.

“If they are at all in doubt; close your door and contact police.”