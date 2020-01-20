20 Gennaio 2020
DISTINCT DIFFERENCE OF AZIDO SUGAR METABOLIC RATE BETWEEN NEURAL STEM CELLS AND FIBROBLAST AND ITS APPLICATION FOR DECONTAMINATION OF CHEMICALLY INDUCED NEURAL STEM CELLS

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

In our report, we found a distinct difference in azido sugar metabolic rate between neural stem cells and fibroblasts, which can be used for selective removal of fibroblasts from neural stem cell mixtures. Chemically induced neural stem cells (ciNSCs) serve as a highly valuable resource for NSCs. Incompletely induced fibroblasts could interfere with ciNSCs differentiation and become tumorigenic. Herein, we applied our method for the decontamination of ciNSCs and exhibited excellent selectivity for ciNSCs. Results demonstrate that ciNSCs population can be efficiently purified to 98.1%. As far as we know, this is the highest purity so far. We envision that, in the future, our method can be used for a safe, effective, and chemically-defined tool for decontaminating ciNSCs in both the fundamental research and clinical stem cell therapy.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/j2RThdaykWs/C9CC09362A

