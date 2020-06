(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 06 giugno 2020 Sleep disruption has been shown to be associated with an increased risk of atherosclerosis, but the mechanism has been unclear. A new study reveals that fragmented sleep exacerbates atherosclerosis and may raise the risk of stroke via an effect on inflammatory pathways.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200604152108.htm