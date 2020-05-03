domenica, Maggio 3, 2020
#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: YOU'VE GOT FRIENDS IN THE VOICES OF LIBERTY FROM EPCOT

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 03 maggio 2020

We could all use an extra bit of friendship, right? Well the Voices of Liberty from EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort are using their #VoicesFromHome to let you know you’ve got friends in them, even from afar.

This a capella group normally fills The American Adventure at EPCOT with patriotic melodies. Today, they’re using their musical talents to give you a #DisneyMagicMoment wherever you may be. In this new video, the Voices of Liberty reunite virtually for special performances of two beloved Disney tunes all about friendship: “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and “Friend Like Me.”

Feel free to sing along, too, using your own #VoicesFromHome. And stay with us here as we unveil more #DisneyMagicMoments in the days ahead!

[embedded content]

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/khOUnQWlUHo/

