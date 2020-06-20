DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: YEP, DOLE WHIP NACHOS AT DISNEY SPRINGS ARE BACK!

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 20 giugno 2020

As we all know, Disney Springs is all about shopping, dining, and entertainment! I am so excited to again stroll through Disney Springs to shop and, of course, eat! With many shops and dining locations now open, Disney Springs is the perfect destination to get away and relax with family and friends.

Your next trip to Disney Springs must include my new favorite – DOLE Whip Nachos! Head on over to Marketplace Snacks and dive into this bowl of deliciousness: Waffle Cone Chips topped with DOLE Whip, Mango Boba Pearls, Fresh Pineapple, Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream, and Rainbow Sprinkles. It doesn’t get much better than that!

You can check out what’s open at Disney Springs by clicking here. Also, here is a link to the “Know Before You Go” page to learn more about the changes to the Disney Springs experience.

