domenica, Agosto 9, 2020
#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: WITH JUST A FEW TAPS, MOBILE ORDERING DELIVERS MAGIC AT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 09 agosto 2020

For many of us, nothing beats a refreshing DOLE Whip on a sunny day.  And our mobile ordering service at Walt Disney World Resort puts this favorite treat (and many, many others) in your hands with just a few taps in the My Disney Experience app.  It’s as simple as order, wait for notification and enjoy!  

Mobile ordering is part of our continued efforts to make your vacation experience more magical.  With the service, you can save time, skip the line and head directly to the pick-up counter for contactless payment using a credit/debit card, Disney Gift Card, Disney Rewards Redemption Card or Apple Pay.  

To take advantage of mobile ordering, you just need a smartphone and the My Disney Experience app, which lets you order, pay for and receive fresh meals and snacks on demand right from your fingertips.  You can download the My Disney Experience app here.  

The My Disney Experience app allows you to order at more than 20 dining locations across the Resort, including – of course –  at Aloha Isle in Magic Kingdom Park for a delicious DOLE Whip. 

If you haven’t already, try mobile ordering and conveniently save time to enjoy all there is to see and do at the Walt Disney World Resort.  And be sure to keep checking the Disney Parks Blog for more #DisneyMagicMoments. 


