DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: VIRTUAL VIEWING OF ‘WELCOME TO SPRING ’ AT DISNEYLAND PARIS

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 26 aprile 2020

Our #DisneyMagicMoments continue this weekend with a special virtual viewing of the uplifting “Welcome to Spring” celebration at Disneyland Paris.

“Welcome to Spring” features a spectacularly festive burst of colors celebrating the magical season of new beginnings with heart-warming songs and dance. And tonight, just released from our archives, you have the best seat in the house to see the show – right in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle!

[embedded content]

We hope you take time to enjoy special #DisneyMagicMoments and keep checking back for even more virtual pixie dust coming to the Disney Parks Blog!

