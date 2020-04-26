domenica, Aprile 26, 2020
Breaking News

MESSE ANCORA SENZA POPOLO: I VESCOVI ITALIANI CONTRO LA DECISIONE DEL GOVERNO

CORONAVIRUS, CEI: IL DISACCORDO DEI VESCOVI SUL DECRETO “FASE2”

CORONAVIRUS, LEGA: DELUSIONE E SCONCERTO DA CONFERENZA STAMPA CONTE

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: FASE2, LA CONVIVENZA COL VIRUS

CORONAVIRUS, OGGI DATO PIU’ BASSO DI DECESSI DA MARZO

CORONAVIRUS, VERSO RIAPERTURA CIBO ASPORTO, ATTIVITA’ MOTORIA INDIVIDUALE, VISITE PARENTI

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 26 APRIL…

JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE CO-CHAIRS OF THE SPECIAL ASEAN-UNITED STATES FOREIGN MINISTERS’ MEETING…

JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE CO-CHAIRS OF THE SPECIAL ASEAN-UNITED STATES FOREIGN MINISTERS’ MEETING…

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: NON SI GIOCA PER LA VITTORIA DI UN PARTITO,…

Agenparl

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: VIRTUAL VIEWING OF ‘WELCOME TO SPRING ’ AT DISNEYLAND PARIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 26 aprile 2020

Our #DisneyMagicMoments continue this weekend with a special virtual viewing of the uplifting “Welcome to Spring” celebration at Disneyland Paris

“Welcome to Spring” features a spectacularly festive burst of colors celebrating the magical season of new beginnings with heart-warming songs and dance.   And tonight, just released from our archives, you have the best seat in the house to see the show – right in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! 

[embedded content]

We hope you take time to enjoy special #DisneyMagicMoments and keep checking back for even more virtual pixie dust coming to the Disney Parks Blog!

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/VkhHVV4luL0/

Post collegati

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: VIRTUAL VIEWING OF ‘WELCOME TO SPRING ’ AT DISNEYLAND PARIS

Redazione

L’UNIONE EUROPEA E’ CONTRO I POPOLI IL GOVERNO CONTE E’ COMPLICE

Redazione

COVID-19 E FASE 2: BONACCINI, NEL DPCM ACCOLTE MOLTE PROPOSTE DELLE REGIONI. RESTANO 4 QUESTIONI APERTE, SERVE UN’AGENDA CONDIVISA

Redazione

SHANGHAI DISNEY RESORT WELCOMES 106TH BIRD SPECIES AT WISHING STAR PARK

Redazione

TRAFFIC OFFICER PROTEIN GOVERNS SPEED OF SUGAR/FAT CONVERSION PATHWAY

Redazione

STRUCTURE OF BIOCATALYSTS DEPENDS ON WHETHER THEY ARE IN CELLS OR TEST TUBES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More