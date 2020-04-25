DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: VIRTUAL VIEWING OF ‘HAPPILY EVER AFTER’ AT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 25 aprile 2020

Tonight, we’re bringing more #DisneyMagicMoments to everyone at home with a virtual viewing of one of the most spectacular nighttime shows ever created at Disney Parks – “Happily Ever After.”

For this special pre-recorded viewing of “Happily Ever After” at Magic Kingdom Park, you have the best seat in the house! Watch as the castle you know so well becomes a canvas for the heart-tugging story of the importance of chasing your dreams, no matter what, and finding your happily ever after.

Along with tonight’s virtual viewing of “Happily Ever After,” Disney PhotoPass Service is releasing several favorite images captured during the fireworks extravaganza as downloadable digital wallpapers.

We hope tonight’s viewing and the special Disney PhotoPass Service wallpapers give you the chance to revisit the magic at home whenever you need a smile! Please be sure to check out the terms of use before downloading the wallpapers.

Keep checking back for more virtual pixie dust coming to the Disney Parks Blog.





