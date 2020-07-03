DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: VIRTUAL VIEWING OF FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS AT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), ven 03 luglio 2020

In honor of the national holiday, we’re revisiting an unforgettable night of magic at the Walt Disney World Resort for a special virtual viewing of our spectacular Fourth of July fireworks.

For tonight’s #DisneyMagicMoments viewing, prepare for patriotism at its finest as we take you back to 2018 to experience a night of breathtaking fireworks orchestrated to festive, toe-tapping melodies. Watch as the sky above the iconic Cinderella Castle illuminates with colorful, bright and sparkling fireworks.

[embedded content]

