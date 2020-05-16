DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: VIRTUAL VIEWING OF ‘DISNEY’S NOT-SO-SPOOKY SPECTACULAR’ AT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 16 maggio 2020

Gather ‘round as we wrap our daylong #Halfway2Halloween takeover with a special #DisneyMagicMoments viewing of “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular” at Walt Disney World Resort.

For tonight’s pre-recorded viewing of “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular,” you’ve got the best seat in the house to experience the show’s state-of-the-art projections and dazzling fireworks. Watch as host Jack Skellington delights with a not so scary-tale that proves anything can happen at Halloween!

[embedded content]

We hope you enjoyed this special pre-recorded viewing of “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular” fireworks show. Keep checking back for more virtual pixie dust coming to the Disney Parks Blog.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/CfVs-LBlkxY/