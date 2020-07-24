DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS UPDATE: CAST MEMBER BEHIND POPULAR AT-HOME KILIMANJARO SAFARIS VIDEO BACK MAKING MAGIC AT DISNEY’S ANIMAL KINGDOM PARK

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), ven 24 luglio 2020

If you’ve been following our #DisneyMagicMoments, then you know Disney cast member Katelyn and her extraordinary at-home recreation of Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. Months ago, Katelyn led a creative tour of the Harambe Wildlife Reserve simply to make people smile at home.

Now, Katelyn is back – creating magic for visiting guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. And during the recent reopening of the park, she enjoyed her own magical moment with a surprise meeting with Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek. It’s a moment Katelyn will never forget!

[embedded content]

Katelyn also told us during our latest edition of #DisneyCastLife that she’s grateful her video entertained so many people but she’s really overjoyed to be back greeting and educating guests in the park. Katelyn said, “I came back and I was like, ahh, I’m home!”

[embedded content]

Be sure to keep an eye out for additional #DisneyMagicMoments and #DisneyCastLife stories right here on the Disney Parks Blog.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/VHq8EuHomXA/