#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: SUIT UP AS A CLIMBER AND ASCEND EVEREST WITH NAT GEO’S NEWEST AR EXPERIENCE!

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 02 agosto 2020

A few months ago Disney Parks Blog took you to the ‘Top of the World’ on Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom with our ‘Ride and Learn’ video and now thanks to National Geographic’s newest augmented-reality experience you can suit up as a climber and ascend Everest in the Himalayas! You will be climbing the mountain with a team of scientists and explorers on expedition as they conduct groundbreaking science to collect information about climate change in the Himalayas. This experience brings National Geographic’s July issue on Mount Everest to life.

To put yourself on Mount Everest, click here from your mobile device to experience it on Instagram and for more #DisneyMagicMoments like this one, be sure to keep exploring with us here at the Disney Parks Blog. 


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/UAuAErPLrCM/

