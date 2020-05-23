DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: RUNNERS WHO INSPIRE US – PART 3

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 23 maggio 2020

Here is another #DisneyMagicMoment from the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend a few months ago, Heather Yang’s incredible story of hope and perseverance …

In 2018, Heather Yang was training to run her first half marathon when she was blindsided by a stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis. The disease derailed Yang’s training and led to five months of chemotherapy, but as a United States Army veteran and a first responder during the Sept. 11 tragedy, she knew she had the strength and determination to fight for her life.

In March 2019, Yang completed chemotherapy and began a new journey as a cancer survivor, which included getting back to one of the things she loves most –running. In January 2020, that love of running and eight months of training led to her fulfilling a dream when she completed the Walt Disney World Half Marathon.

Here’s a look at Yang’s magical experience. Keep checking the Disney Parks Blog in the weeks to come as we look back at more amazing, inspirational #DisneyMagicMoments from runDisney events!





