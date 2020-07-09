venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: NBA STARS BROOK AND ROBIN LOPEZ SHARE SOME OF THEIR FAVORITE MEMORIES FROM WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT VISITS

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), gio 09 luglio 2020

Brook and Robin Lopez are big Disney fans – and not just because the twin brothers and professional basketball players each stand seven feet tall. These star athletes love everything Disney, and they’ve missed visiting Walt Disney World Resort just like everyone else during the theme parks’ temporary closure. 

Before they traveled to Walt Disney World Resort to join their teammates, we asked Brook and Robin to share some of their favorite Disney memories and let us know what they’re most excited to experience on their next trip into the parks. 

[embedded content]

Keep checking back with us here at the Disney Parks Blog for more #DisneyMagicMoments like this one!

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/8gG8jjpOUSM/

