DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: MARIACHI COBRE FROM EPCOT BRING THEIR VIBRANT #VOICESFROMHOME TO YOURS WITH ‘REMEMBER ME’ FROM DISNEY AND PIXAR’S ‘COCO’

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 23 maggio 2020

Known for their vibrant and warm performances at the Mexico pavilion in EPCOT, Mariachi Cobre are using their #VoicesFromHome to bring a little Disney magic and music into your home.

We are honored to share with you and your familia Mariachi Cobre’s special performance of “Remember Me” from Disney and Pixar’s “Coco.”

Be sure to keep checking the Disney Parks Blog for more #DisneyMagicMoments like this, as Disney cast members continue to share Disney magic with all of you.





Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/8_dLkY8hmyk/