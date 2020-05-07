giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: MARIACHI COBRE FROM EPCOT BRING THEIR VIBRANT #VOICESFROMHOME TO YOUR HOME

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), gio 07 maggio 2020

Known for their vibrant and warm performances at the Mexico pavilion in EPCOT, Mariachi Cobre are using their #VoicesFromHome to bring a little Disney magic and music to your home.

We are honored to share with you and your familia Mariachi Cobre’s special performance of the Mexican classic, “Cielito Lindo.”

Be sure to keep checking the Disney Parks Blog for more #DisneyMagicMoments stories like this, as Disney Cast Members continue to share Disney magic with all of you.


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/ehi4vKeZ_nQ/

