domenica, Novembre 22, 2020
Breaking News

IL CARDINALE BASSETTI NEGATIVO AL COVID-19

G20, CONTE: SFIDE LEGATE ALL’EMERGENZA CLIMATICA E AMBIENTALE

CS_IL MINISTERO CELEBRA LA GIORNATA NAZIONALE PER LA SICUREZZA NELLE SCUOLE

U.S. PARTICIPATION IN AFGHANISTAN 2020 CONFERENCE

U.S. PARTICIPATION IN AFGHANISTAN 2020 CONFERENCE

QUARANT’ANNI FA IL TERREMOTO IN IRPINIA

IL PAPA RICORDA LE FERITE NON ANCORA RIMARGINATE DEL TERREMOTO IN IRPINIA

IL PAPA: GESù CI INSEGNI LA LOGICA DELLA PROSSIMITà

UK RESPONSE TO ARRESTS OF HUMAN RIGHTS WORKERS IN EGYPT

MONSIGNOR MARCO PAVAN è IL MAESTRO DELLA SISTINA

Agenparl

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: MAKE THE HOLIDAYS BRIGHTER WITH THESE DIY DISNEY INSPIRED HOLIDAY CRAFTS!

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 22 novembre 2020

Ho, Ho, Ho and Happy Holidays! The temperatures may be dropping outside, but the holiday spirit is rising in the air. The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching, and you like many others, may find yourself decorating a bit earlier than previous years. Today we have two #DisneyCreators at Home who are here to share some festive DIY projects with a Disney twist! Get out the glitter and let’s get creative for this magical season.

Princess Tiana Wreath

  • Pieces used to make a Tiana-inspired wreath
  • Tiana-inspired wreath

Nneka Mosley, better known as One Handy Momma, has dreamed up a holiday wreath fit for a princess, let’s make that Princess Tiana! The wife and mom of three, not only loves connecting with her followers via her blog, but she is also as great of a woodworker as any of Santa’s elves! Her twin daughters can’t get enough of Princess Tiana, so they were the inspiration behind her Princess Tiana holiday wreath.

A wreath, Princess Tiana doll, and colorful mesh ribbon are all easy objects to gather for this DIY wreath. Follow Nneka’s step-by-step directions to create holiday décor that will be the envy of every little girl in your home this holiday season. 

Gingerbread Mickey Ornaments

  • DIY Gingerbread Mickey ornament
  • Complete DIY Gingerbread Mickey ornament

With this Gingerbread Mickey template, puffy paint and a few other materials, you are on your way to making an ornament that will make even Scrooge smile! Leslie Brignac, the mom behind Minnie Van Mom, is the creator of this holiday keepsake that will no doubt become a family treasure. Inspired by her daughter’s Disney themed tree, this can be created at home in six easy steps

With these simple directions for two amazing crafts, all that’s left is gathering the family, making some hot chocolate and getting busy crafting! If you do create this wreath or ornament at your home, be sure to share and use the hashtags #DisneyMagicMoments and #DisneyHolidayMoments. Check back for more of these #DisneyCreators at Home stories on our “Everything Holidays” section on the Disney Parks Blog.

0https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Holidays-Creators-at-Home_DIY-Ornament.pdf’>https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Holidays-Creators-at-Home_DIY-Ornament.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/Cf0N4U5M-q4/

Post collegati

THE ROLE OF CURVATURE IN MODIFYING FRONTAL INSTABILITIES, PART 2

Redazione

RECONCILING THE SURFACE TEMPERATURE–SURFACE MASS BALANCE RELATIONSHIP IN MODELS AND ICE CORES IN ANTARCTICA OVER THE LAST 2 CENTURIES

Redazione

THE PRICE OF CUMULATIVE HUMAN ACTIVITIES IN THE ANTARCTIC [EDITORIAL]

Redazione

IMPLICATIONS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC FOR ANTARCTICA

Redazione

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: MAKE THE HOLIDAYS BRIGHTER WITH THESE DIY DISNEY INSPIRED HOLIDAY CRAFTS!

Redazione

INDIAN IMMIGRANT LIVING THE AMERICAN DREAM, SHOOTING FOR THE STARS IN AIR FORCE RESERVE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More