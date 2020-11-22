DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: MAKE THE HOLIDAYS BRIGHTER WITH THESE DIY DISNEY INSPIRED HOLIDAY CRAFTS!

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 22 novembre 2020

Ho, Ho, Ho and Happy Holidays! The temperatures may be dropping outside, but the holiday spirit is rising in the air. The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching, and you like many others, may find yourself decorating a bit earlier than previous years. Today we have two #DisneyCreators at Home who are here to share some festive DIY projects with a Disney twist! Get out the glitter and let’s get creative for this magical season.

Princess Tiana Wreath





Nneka Mosley, better known as One Handy Momma, has dreamed up a holiday wreath fit for a princess, let’s make that Princess Tiana! The wife and mom of three, not only loves connecting with her followers via her blog, but she is also as great of a woodworker as any of Santa’s elves! Her twin daughters can’t get enough of Princess Tiana, so they were the inspiration behind her Princess Tiana holiday wreath.

A wreath, Princess Tiana doll, and colorful mesh ribbon are all easy objects to gather for this DIY wreath. Follow Nneka’s step-by-step directions to create holiday décor that will be the envy of every little girl in your home this holiday season.

Gingerbread Mickey Ornaments





With this Gingerbread Mickey template, puffy paint and a few other materials, you are on your way to making an ornament that will make even Scrooge smile! Leslie Brignac, the mom behind Minnie Van Mom, is the creator of this holiday keepsake that will no doubt become a family treasure. Inspired by her daughter’s Disney themed tree, this can be created at home in six easy steps!

With these simple directions for two amazing crafts, all that’s left is gathering the family, making some hot chocolate and getting busy crafting! If you do create this wreath or ornament at your home, be sure to share and use the hashtags #DisneyMagicMoments and #DisneyHolidayMoments. Check back for more of these #DisneyCreators at Home stories on our “Everything Holidays” section on the Disney Parks Blog.

