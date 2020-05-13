mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
Breaking News

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 13/05/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 217

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MAY 13, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MAY 13, 2020

COVID-19: CAN NURSING THRIVE IN THE AGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS? WHAT YOUNG…

SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA: COVID-19 A THREAT TO DEVELOPMENT

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 12 MAY 2020

IL CARDINALE AYUSO: IL MONDO NON TORNI A QUELLO CHE ERA PRIMA…

DISCUSSIONE MOZIONI IN AULA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1654 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1666 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: LEARN THE AULANI HULA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), mer 13 maggio 2020

If you’ve ever visited Aulani Resort, you may have had the chance to learn the Aulani Hula from one of our friendly Cast Members. And we’ve already seen how this beautiful and simple dance can help bring our Cast Members, guests and Disney Vacation Club Members together during this time. We received such a great response to our Cast Aulani Hula video, and we’d love to continue the connection that the Aulani Hula is creating among all of us.

For those who haven’t had a chance to learn the Aulani Hula – you’re in for a treat! Check out this entertaining instructional video and join in the fun with your ‘ohana! 

[embedded content]

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/Ra0oC5fKE_0/

Post collegati

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: LEARN THE AULANI HULA

Redazione

NEWS AND UPDATES – SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARD SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON FAA EMPLOYEE

Redazione

‘WATER WIRES’ MAY PLAY BIGGER ROLE IN CELLULAR FUNCTION

Redazione

DIRECTOR KRANINGER REMARKS DURING FINANCIAL LITERACY AND EDUCATION COMMISSION PUBLIC MEETING

Redazione

SYNERGETIC EFFECTS IN THE ENANTIODIFFERENTIATING PHOTOCYCLODIMERIZATION OF 2-ANTHRACENECARBOXYLIC ACID MEDIATED BY β-CYCLODEXTRIN–PILLAR[5]ARENE-HYBRIDIZED HOSTS

Redazione

TEXAS MAN SENTENCED TO 60 YEARS IN PRISON FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING A CHILD IN HUNDREDS OF VIDEOS AND IMAGES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More