DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: LEARN THE AULANI HULA

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), mer 13 maggio 2020

If you’ve ever visited Aulani Resort, you may have had the chance to learn the Aulani Hula from one of our friendly Cast Members. And we’ve already seen how this beautiful and simple dance can help bring our Cast Members, guests and Disney Vacation Club Members together during this time. We received such a great response to our Cast Aulani Hula video, and we’d love to continue the connection that the Aulani Hula is creating among all of us.

For those who haven’t had a chance to learn the Aulani Hula – you’re in for a treat! Check out this entertaining instructional video and join in the fun with your ‘ohana!

[embedded content]

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/Ra0oC5fKE_0/