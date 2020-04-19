DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: IT’S EARTH WEEK, AND WE’RE BRINGING YOU THE DISNEY MAGIC OF NATURE!

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 19 aprile 2020

Wednesday, April 22, marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the annual, global event and environmental movement dedicated to protecting our planet. During this Earth Week, we’ll share the #DisneyMagicofNature with you here on the Disney Parks Blog and across other Disney social media channels as we take comfort in the world around us.

Even during these unprecedented times, we know Disney fans, animal lovers and those who are environmentally friendly are searching for ways to bring the magic of nature into your lives. This week is the perfect opportunity for a moment of reflection on our planet, appreciating all of its natural wonders as we consider actions we can take to ensure a positive future.

This Earth Week, we’ll be showing you how Disney cares for animals the world over through our parks and the Disney Conservation Fund, which celebrates its 25th anniversary on Earth Day. You’ll hear from Disney experts and learn more about these animals – including a couple new additions to the family at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida.

Starting Tuesday, April 21, you’ll be able to experience a new Wilderness Explorers at Home short-form video series, showcasing fun and easy ways to explore the magic of nature from your own backyard. Be sure to log in to the MyDisneyExperience mobile app and have push notifications turned on to receive these and other exciting updates.





In addition, our friends at National Geographic are bringing the wonder of the wild world directly to your homes and neighborhoods through their educational, storytelling and media platforms. To tap into your inner explorer, Nat Geo is offering an Earth Day Neighborhood Safari activity for families on NatGeo@Home, a new virtual base camp keeping the spirit of exploration and adventure strong for families and kids that also offers daily talks with real-life Nat Geo Explorers.

Nat Geo will also debut two new awe-inspiring television specials that will transport you around the globe: “Jane Goodall: The Hope” and “Born Wild: The Next Generation,” produced in tandem with ABC News, as well as a daylong marathon of best-in-class natural history programming. On social media platforms, @NatGeo is showcasing stunning imagery and live talks with renowned Nat Geo photographers, and in its iconic National Geographic magazine, you can find inspirational and informative stories from the first flip-cover special issue, tackling what the planet can look like in 50 years based on the choices we make today. Dive in at NatGeo.com and NatGeoAtHome.com.

For Earth Day, National Geographic collaborated with Disney Channel on several short programs – known as interstitials – highlighting the animal care and wildlife conservation efforts led by cast members at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. These short programs will air this Wednesday on Disney Channel as part of a full slate of Earth Day programming, joining environmental-themed movies and TV shows such as “Bunk’d,” “Big City Greens” and Disneynature’s “Penguins.” In the videos, hosts Christian J. Simon and Ava Kolker (“Sydney to the Max”) take you on a fun and educational adventure where you’ll encounter animals such as elephants, tigers and gorillas, plus learn about the importance of protecting wildlife. You can visit the DisneyNOW app for a dedicated Earth Day Collection and a 10-minute extended version of the Disney’s Animal Kingdom interstitials.

Earth Day is very special to The Walt Disney Company, and while this one may be different from any we’ve experienced before, we hope it brings you inspiration, joy and the #DisneyMagicofNature!





