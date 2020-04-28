DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: FIND YOUR ZEN WITH PEACEFUL SCENES FROM DISNEYLAND RESORT

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), mar 28 aprile 2020

We’re continuing our #DisneyMagicMoments with a new series of “living photos” from the Disneyland Resort that we hope will bring a dose of tranquility to your day.

Whether you find harmony in the calming sights and sounds of Mark Twain Riverboat or your Zen comes from watching mine trains majestically dash around the caverns of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – enjoy these relaxing Disneyland Resort moments captured in time:

Keep checking our Disney Magic Moments page right here on the Blog for more of these types of stories as well as family-fun activities, online resources and more — LEARN & CREATE, FUN & PLAY and CARE & COMMUNITY.





Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/rE-3ZgLLNn8/