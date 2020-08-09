domenica, Agosto 9, 2020
#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC — THE PERFECT RECIPE FOR NATIONAL S’MORES DAY ON AUGUST 10!

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 09 agosto 2020

Yes, there is a day dedicated to honor this classic camping treat – and rightfully so! The delicious combination of toasted marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker has risen above its humble beginnings as a summer camp staple, and has inspired many delicious snacks, desserts, and drinks that would make any camper happy! 

To celebrate this special day, we are sharing a s’mores recipe from the Disney recipe vault – S’mores Gelato Shake from D-Luxe Burger at Disney Springs. Although not currently on the menu, this guest favorite is an indulgent treat … and worth every sip! 

S’mores Gelato Shake from D-Luxe Burger at Disney Springs

S’mores Gelato Shake from D-Luxe Burger at Disney Springs 
Serves 1 

Ingredients 

  • 12 ounces vanilla gelato 
  • 1/2 ounce dark chocolate sauce 
  • 1 ounce toasted marshmallow syrup 
  • 1 tsp crushed graham crackers 
  • Whipped cream, to garnish 
  • Mini marshmallows, to garnish 
  • Graham cracker, to garnish 
  • Dark chocolate sauce, to garnish 

Directions 

Blend vanilla gelato, dark chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow syrup, and crushed graham crackers until smooth. Serve in tall glass. Garnish with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, graham cracker, and a drizzle of dark chocolate sauce. 

Chef’s Note: At D-Luxe Burger, the vanilla gelato is made in-house, but for this recipe vanilla gelato can be purchased from the grocery store. Toasted marshmallow syrup can be found at specialty grocery stores. 

Click Here for a Downloadable Version of this Recipe.

As a bonus treat, here are a few of our s’mores-inspired offerings from past and present menus. A campfire is definitely not required to enjoy! 

House-Made S’mores from The Ganachery at Disney Springs

House-Made S’mores from The Ganachery at Disney Springs 

S’mores Crêpe from AristoCrêpes at Disney Springs

S’mores Crêpe from AristoCrêpes at Disney Springs 

Frozen S’mores from Desserts & Champagne at the 2020 Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

Frozen S’mores from Desserts & Champagne at the 2020 Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 

S’mores Milkshake from Plaza Restaurant at Magic Kingdom Park

S’mores Milkshake from Plaza Restaurant at Magic Kingdom Park 

S’mores Cookies from ABC Commissary at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

S’mores Cookies from ABC Commissary at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort 

S’mores French Toast Sandwich from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

S’mores French Toast Sandwich from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

S’mores Brownie from Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft t & Barbecue at EPCOT and S’mores Milkshake from Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

S’mores Brownie from Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Draft & Barbecue at EPCOT and S’mores Milkshake from Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa 

S’mores Churro from Disney California Adventure Park 

S’mores Tart from Jolly Holiday Bakery Café at Disneyland Park and S’more from Smokejumpers Grill at Disney California Adventure Park

S’mores Tart from Jolly Holiday Bakery Café at Disneyland Park and S’more from Smokejumpers Grill at Disney California Adventure Park 

S’mores CrazyShake from Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes at Downtown Disney District and Gourmet S’mores Candy Offerings from Marceline’s Confectionery and other Candy Shops at Disneyland Resort

S’mores CrazyShake from Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes at Downtown Disney District and Gourmet S’mores Candy Offerings from Marceline’s Confectionery and other Candy Shops at Disneyland Resort 

Stay connected with Disney Parks Blog for more delicious Disney recipes and be sure to share the magic with other Disney fans using the hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments. Happy cooking! 

