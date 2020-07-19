domenica, Luglio 19, 2020
#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC — RECIPE FOR FRIED PICKLES FROM CARNATION CAFé AT DISNEYLAND PARK – NEED WE SAY MORE?

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 19 luglio 2020

Some people are just plain passionate about their fried pickle preferences. Dill or bread & butter? Spears or chips? And let’s not get started on the preferred breading and dipping sauces – let’s just say everyone has an opinion!

We decided to wade into the fried pickle debate with our classic fried pickle recipe from Carnation Café. Located right on Main Street, U.S.A at Disneyland park, Carnation Café has been serving up their signature deep-fried bites of tart, salty, crunchy pickles since 2012. Check out our fried pickle recipe below – we also included our delicious house-made zesty dipping sauce. This just may be your new favorite! 

Fried Pickles from Carnation Café at Disneyland Park

Fried Pickles from Carnation Café from Disneyland Park
Makes 1 dozen

Zesty House Sauce

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons favorite Sriracha sauce
  • 1/2 cup favorite ranch dressing
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons lime juice
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/8 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper

Fried Pickles

  • 2 cups canola oil
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 16-ounce jar of dill pickle spears, about 12 pickles (should be uniform in size; cut in half widthwise, if necessary)

For Zesty House Sauce:

  1. Combine all ingredients in small mixing bowl, whisking well.
  2. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving.

For Pickles:

  1. Using caution, pour oil into large skillet and heat to 365°F.
  2. Place flour in shallow dish.
  3. Whisk eggs until smooth in small mixing bowl. Transfer to another shallow dish.
  4. Mix panko and Parmesan cheese together in another shallow dish.
  5. Lightly dredge each pickle spear in flour.
  6. Add pickle to whisked eggs, tossing gently to coat.
  7. Add pickle to bread crumb mixture to coat.
  8. Place breaded pickle on tray and repeat steps until all pickles are breaded.
  9. Carefully place breaded pickles in skillet and fry until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes, turning occasionally.  Remove from skillet and drain on paper towels.  Serve immediately with zesty house sauce.

Note: This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version. As a reminder while preparing this recipe, please supervise children who are helping or nearby.

Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe!

Ava, a 13-year-old junior chef and daughter of Disney photographer Matt Stroshane, made this recipe in her home kitchen with the help of her personal sous chefs (mom and dad) and official taste tester (her 11-year-old brother, Adam). 

[embedded content]

Stay connected with Disney Parks Blog for more delicious Disney recipes and be sure to share the magic with other Disney fans using the hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments. Happy cooking!

0https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Carnation-Cafe-Fried-Pickles.pdf’>https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Carnation-Cafe-Fried-Pickles.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/WUbDfKZFiLo/

