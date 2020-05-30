DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC — PB AND J ROLLS PUT A FUN SPIN ON A LUNCHTIME CLASSIC

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 30 maggio 2020

There is something comforting about slathering creamy peanut butter on fresh soft bread then layering on strawberry or grape jelly. This lunchtime staple is a happy reminder that three simple ingredients can make the perfect meal for kids … and one bite will bring back a flood of childhood memories for us adults!

Leave it up to the chefs at Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure park to take this classic lunchtime sammie up a notch in presentation. All the ingredients are there – with a clever spin! This is the perfect sandwich to make with the kiddos – even the youngest can help! Check out the recipe below as well as the how-to video from the Disney Youth Education Series team.

PB and J Rolls from Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure Park

PEANUT BUTTER ROLLS

8 slices wheat bread

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter, divided

JELLY DRIZZLE

3/4 cup strawberry or grape jelly

For peanut butter rolls:

Cut crusts off bread. Flatten bread with rolling pin until bread can bind after being rolled. Spread 1 1/2 tablespoons of peanut butter evenly on each slice of flattened bread, leaving small boarder on all sides – the peanut butter will spread as you roll. Starting with long side of bread, gently roll up each bread slice into spiral. Cut each roll into 4 even pieces. Place 8 pieces of rollups onto each plate, seam-side down.

For jelly drizzle:

Place plastic quart-size freezer bag into small cup, folding back first few inches of bag over top of cup. Spoon jelly into bag, gently shaking bag to move jelly to bottom of bag. (Note: If jelly is too thick to drizzle, add small amount of warm water to jelly in small bowl and mix to desired consistency before adding to bag). Once filled, lift bag from cup and squeeze out excess air from bag and seal bag with a few twists to top of bag. Cut bottom corner of bag with scissors. Holding right below the twisted top of bag with one hand and guiding with free hand, gently squeeze to drizzle jelly over each peanut butter roll with zigzag motion.

Cook’s Note: A squeezable bottle of jelly is an easy option. Simply squeeze, in zigzag motion, desired amount of jelly over each peanut butter roll.

Note: This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version. As a reminder while preparing this recipe, please supervise children who are helping or nearby.

Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe!

[embedded content]

Stay connected with Disney Parks Blog for more delicious Disney recipes and be sure to share the magic with other Disney fans using the hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments. Happy cooking!

0https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/PBJ_RECIPE.pdf’>https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/PBJ_RECIPE.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/iB0BhVZJVcw/