sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
Breaking News

GRECH: LA CHIESA RAFFORZI LA SINODALITà PER AFFRONTARE IL DOPO PANDEMIA

JATTA: LE CORNICI “RITROVATE” E LA PALA ODDI RESTAURATA

PENTECOSTE, UNA VEGLIA UNISCE IL MONDO

COVID: BORGHI (PD): CENTRODESTRA IN CRISI, ESULTA PER PAROLE PM

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 30 MAGGIO

IN SPAGNA IN ARRIVO AIUTI ECONOMICI PER I PIù POVERI

USA, CASO FLOYD. LA CHIESA: SCONFIGGERE IL RAZZISMO

CORONAVIRUS, CAUDA: SERVONO NORME EUROPEE DI PREVENZIONE

CORONAVIRUS: BORGHI (PD), ESULTANO PER IL PM? IL CENTRODESTRA IN CRISI D’IDENTITà

FASE2, DI MAIO: NESSUNO CI TRATTI COME LAZZARETTO, PAZIENZA HA LIMITE

Agenparl

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC — PB AND J ROLLS PUT A FUN SPIN ON A LUNCHTIME CLASSIC

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 30 maggio 2020

There is something comforting about slathering creamy peanut butter on fresh soft bread then layering on strawberry or grape jelly. This lunchtime staple is a happy reminder that three simple ingredients can make the perfect meal for kids … and one bite will bring back a flood of childhood memories for us adults!

Leave it up to the chefs at Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure park to take this classic lunchtime sammie up a notch in presentation. All the ingredients are there – with a clever spin! This is the perfect sandwich to make with the kiddos – even the youngest can help! Check out the recipe below as well as the how-to video from the Disney Youth Education Series team.

PB and J Rolls from Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure Park

PB and J Rolls from Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure Park 

PEANUT BUTTER ROLLS 

  • 8 slices wheat bread
  • 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter, divided

JELLY DRIZZLE 

  • 3/4 cup strawberry or grape jelly

For peanut butter rolls: 

  1. Cut crusts off bread. Flatten bread with rolling pin until bread can bind after being rolled. 
  2. Spread 1 1/2 tablespoons of peanut butter evenly on each slice of flattened bread, leaving small boarder on all sides – the peanut butter will spread as you roll.
  3. Starting with long side of bread, gently roll up each bread slice into spiral. Cut each roll into 4 even pieces.
  4. Place 8 pieces of rollups onto each plate, seam-side down.

For jelly drizzle: 

  1. Place plastic quart-size freezer bag into small cup, folding back first few inches of bag over top of cup. Spoon jelly into bag, gently shaking bag to move jelly to bottom of bag. (Note: If jelly is too thick to drizzle, add small amount of warm water to jelly in small bowl and mix to desired consistency before adding to bag).
  2. Once filled, lift bag from cup and squeeze out excess air from bag and seal bag with a few twists to top of bag. Cut bottom corner of bag with scissors.
  3. Holding right below the twisted top of bag with one hand and guiding with free hand, gently squeeze to drizzle jelly over each peanut butter roll with zigzag motion.

Cook’s Note: A squeezable bottle of jelly is an easy option. Simply squeeze, in zigzag motion, desired amount of jelly over each peanut butter roll.

NoteThis recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version. As a reminder while preparing this recipe, please supervise children who are helping or nearby. 

Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe

[embedded content]

Stay connected with  Disney Parks Blog for more delicious Disney recipes and be sure to share the magic with other Disney fans using the hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments. Happy cooking!

0https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/PBJ_RECIPE.pdf’>https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/PBJ_RECIPE.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/iB0BhVZJVcw/

Post collegati

BN PRORROGA TRABALHO REMOTO ATé 16 DE JUNHO

Redazione

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC — PB AND J ROLLS PUT A FUN SPIN ON A LUNCHTIME CLASSIC

Redazione

30 MAG 2020 – PIPER IN AZIONE ALLE CASCINE, RECUPERATI 77 GRAMMI DI MARIJUANA

Redazione

MOLECULAR MECHANISMS OF BIOMINERALIZATION IN MARINE INVERTEBRATES

Redazione

30 MAG 2020 – RAZZANELLI: “GLI OLTRE 80 MILIARDI A FONDO PERDUTO SIANO DESTINATI A CASSA INTEGRAZIONE, PICCOLE E MEDIE IMPRESE”

Redazione

NAJRAN: 6,400 CALLES RECEIVED BY HOSPITAL CALL CENTERS SINCE END OF MARCH

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More