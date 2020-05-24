DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC — FIRST TIME ON DISNEY PARKS BLOG – RECIPE FOR TOTCHOS FROM WOODY’S LUNCH BOX AT DISNEY’S HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS – YEEHAW!

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 24 maggio 2020

My

partner in all things Disney food, Alex Dunlap, recently shared the delicious Grilled Three-Cheese

Sandwich recipe from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guess what else

Woody packed in his lunch box that’s easy to make at home? Potato barrels coated with

beef and bean chili, gooey queso sauce, and crunchy corn chips finished with

sour cream and a sprinkle of green onions – Yep, TOTCHOS!

Super simple and highly recommended to make for watching “Toy Story” on Disney+. If feeling the need for even more cheese, how about making Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwiches AND Totchos for a Toy Story marathon? Sounds perfect to me!

Totchos from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Serves 6

Chili with Beans

1 pound lean ground beef

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 (14.5 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, drained

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon coarse salt

Black pepper, to taste

Ground cayenne, to taste

Queso Sauce

2 cups jar cheese sauce

1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes with chilies

Totchos

1 (2 pound) bag frozen potato

barrels

barrels 1 1/2 cups corn chips

Chili with Beans

Queso Sauce

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

6 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions

For Chili with Beans:

Brown ground beef in a 5-6

quart Dutch oven over medium heat until fully cooked. Drain off excess grease. Add onion and garlic and

sauté for 5-7 minutes, until onion is translucent. Add crushed tomatoes, tomato

sauce, kidney beans, chili powder, and cumin. Simmer for 20 minutes. Add salt. Add black pepper and

cayenne, as needed. Keep warm until ready to

serve.

For Queso Sauce:

Place cheese sauce and diced

tomatoes with chilies in small saucepan. Cook over low heat for 10 minutes,

until warm. Keep warm until ready to

serve.

For Totchos:

Cook potato barrels

according to package instructions. Divide potato barrels into 6

bowls. Place 1/4 cup each of corn chips, chili with beans, and queso sauce on

top of each bowl of potato barrels. Top each bowl with 2

tablespoons shredded cheese, 1 tablespoon sour cream, and 1 teaspoon green

onions.

Note: This recipe has been converted from a

larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from

the restaurant’s version. As a reminder while preparing this recipe, please

supervise children who are helping or nearby.

Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe!

Ava, a 13-year-old junior chef and daughter of Disney

photographer Matt Stroshane, made this recipe in her home kitchen with the help

of her personal sous chefs (mom and dad) and official taste tester (her

11-year-old brother, Adam). Check out Ava’s video below.

Stay connected with Disney

Parks Blog for more delicious

Disney recipes and be sure to share the magic with other Disney fans using the

hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments. Happy cooking!





Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/1D8P4S90hWY/