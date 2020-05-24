DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC — FIRST TIME ON DISNEY PARKS BLOG – RECIPE FOR TOTCHOS FROM WOODY’S LUNCH BOX AT DISNEY’S HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS – YEEHAW!

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 24 maggio 2020
My
partner in all things Disney food, Alex Dunlap, recently shared the delicious Grilled Three-Cheese
Sandwich recipe from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guess what else
Woody packed in his lunch box that’s easy to make at home? Potato barrels coated with
beef and bean chili, gooey queso sauce, and crunchy corn chips finished with
sour cream and a sprinkle of green onions – Yep, TOTCHOS!
Super simple and highly recommended to make for watching “Toy Story” on Disney+. If feeling the need for even more cheese, how about making Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwiches AND Totchos for a Toy Story marathon? Sounds perfect to me!
Totchos from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Serves 6
Chili with Beans
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, drained
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon coarse salt
- Black pepper, to taste
- Ground cayenne, to taste
Queso Sauce
- 2 cups jar cheese sauce
- 1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes with chilies
Totchos
- 1 (2 pound) bag frozen potato
barrels
- 1 1/2 cups corn chips
- Chili with Beans
- Queso Sauce
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 6 tablespoons sour cream
- 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
For Chili with Beans:
- Brown ground beef in a 5-6
quart Dutch oven over medium heat until fully cooked. Drain off excess grease.
- Add onion and garlic and
sauté for 5-7 minutes, until onion is translucent.
- Add crushed tomatoes, tomato
sauce, kidney beans, chili powder, and cumin. Simmer for 20 minutes. Add salt.
- Add black pepper and
cayenne, as needed.
- Keep warm until ready to
serve.
For Queso Sauce:
- Place cheese sauce and diced
tomatoes with chilies in small saucepan. Cook over low heat for 10 minutes,
until warm.
- Keep warm until ready to
serve.
For Totchos:
- Cook potato barrels
according to package instructions.
- Divide potato barrels into 6
bowls. Place 1/4 cup each of corn chips, chili with beans, and queso sauce on
top of each bowl of potato barrels.
- Top each bowl with 2
tablespoons shredded cheese, 1 tablespoon sour cream, and 1 teaspoon green
onions.
Note: This recipe has been converted from a
larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from
the restaurant’s version. As a reminder while preparing this recipe, please
supervise children who are helping or nearby.
Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe!
Ava, a 13-year-old junior chef and daughter of Disney
photographer Matt Stroshane, made this recipe in her home kitchen with the help
of her personal sous chefs (mom and dad) and official taste tester (her
11-year-old brother, Adam). Check out Ava’s video below.
