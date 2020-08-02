DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC — EASY NO-BAKE GRANOLA TREATS FROM DISNEY’S CONTEMPORARY RESORT BAKERY

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 02 agosto 2020
What’s better than a sweet treat that is a balance of chocolate and peanut butter with hints of crispy bits? Make that a NO-BAKE treat and I am completely on board! This easy peasy recipe from the pastry chefs at Disney’s Contemporary Resort is a fun recipe to make (and eat!) as a family.
If you have been following our #DisneyMagicMoments recipes, you know that Ava, a 13-year-old junior chef and daughter of Disney photographer Matt Stroshane, has been making “how-to” videos for some of these recipes in her home kitchen with the help of her personal sous chefs (mom and dad) and official taste tester (her 11-year-old brother, Adam). Check out the recipe and Ava’s video below.
No-Bake Granola Treats from Disney’s Contemporary Resort Bakery
Makes 12 (2×2-inch) treats
Ingredients:
- 3 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 tablespoons smooth peanut butter
- 1 1/2 cups granola
- 1/4 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
Directions:
- Melt marshmallows and butter in medium saucepan over low heat. Add peanut butter, stirring to combine. Remove from heat. Stir in granola.
- Spoon mixture into 8×8-inch baking dish. Lightly press mixture into pan.
- Sprinkle top of mixture with chocolate chips, lightly pressing the chocolate chips into mixture.
- Set aside at room temperature to cool for 30 minutes. Cut into 12 pieces.
- Store treats in an airtight container at room temperature.
Cook’s Note: This recipe can easily be doubled if you like thicker treats!
Note: This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version. As a reminder while preparing this recipe, please supervise children who are helping or nearby.
Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe.
[embedded content]
Stay connected with Disney Parks Blog for more delicious Disney recipes and be sure to share the magic with other Disney fans using the hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments. Happy cooking!
0https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/RECIPE_WDW_Contemporary_ChefMickeys_NoBakeGranolaBars.pdf’>https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/RECIPE_WDW_Contemporary_ChefMickeys_NoBakeGranolaBars.pdf
Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/5RB1EG0dCSc/