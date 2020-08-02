domenica, Agosto 2, 2020
#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC — EASY NO-BAKE GRANOLA TREATS FROM DISNEY’S CONTEMPORARY RESORT BAKERY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 02 agosto 2020

What’s better than a sweet treat that is a balance of chocolate and peanut butter with hints of crispy bits? Make that a NO-BAKE treat and I am completely on board! This easy peasy recipe from the pastry chefs at Disney’s Contemporary Resort is a fun recipe to make (and eat!) as a family. 

If you have been following our #DisneyMagicMoments recipes, you know that Ava, a 13-year-old junior chef and daughter of Disney photographer Matt Stroshane, has been making “how-to” videos for some of these recipes in her home kitchen with the help of her personal sous chefs (mom and dad) and official taste tester (her 11-year-old brother, Adam). Check out the recipe and Ava’s video below.

Easy No-Bake Granola Treats from Disney’s Contemporary Resort Bakery

No-Bake Granola Treats from Disney’s Contemporary Resort Bakery

Makes 12 (2×2-inch) treats

Ingredients: 

  • 3 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 tablespoons smooth peanut butter
  • 1 1/2 cups granola
  • 1/4 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

Directions: 

  1. Melt marshmallows and butter in medium saucepan over low heat. Add peanut butter, stirring to combine. Remove from heat. Stir in granola.
  2. Spoon mixture into 8×8-inch baking dish. Lightly press mixture into pan.
  3. Sprinkle top of mixture with chocolate chips, lightly pressing the chocolate chips into mixture. 
  4. Set aside at room temperature to cool for 30 minutes. Cut into 12 pieces.
  5. Store treats in an airtight container at room temperature.

Cook’s Note: This recipe can easily be doubled if you like thicker treats!

Note: This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version. As a reminder while preparing this recipe, please supervise children who are helping or nearby.

Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe.

[embedded content]

Stay connected with Disney Parks Blog for more delicious Disney recipes and be sure to share the magic with other Disney fans using the hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments. Happy cooking!

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/5RB1EG0dCSc/

