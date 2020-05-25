lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
Agenparl

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC — CREATING OUR OVER-THE-TOP KITCHEN SINK SUNDAE AT HOME

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), lun 25 maggio 2020

This Memorial Day, we’re sharing a special #DisneyMagicMoments treat – the original recipe for our popular Kitchen Sink sundae and how to make it at home with a patriotic spin!  

The Kitchen Sink sundae from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts is a Disney classic. If you’ve never tackled it before, be warned, this over-the-top indulgence includes everything and the kitchen sink – enough for your entire family to share! 

Along with the original Kitchen Sink recipe (and yes, it requires an entire can of dairy whipped topping!), we created a “how-to” video for our patriotic Kitchen Sink to make at home. Simply substitute (or pile on!) your favorite red, white, and blue fruits and sweet toppings to this most-popular dessert. Then have everyone grab a spoon and enjoy!

Kitchen Sink from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients: 

  • 1/2 cup warm fudge topping 
  • 1/2 cup warm butterscotch topping
  • 1/2 cup warm peanut butter topping
  • 1 medium banana, sliced in 1/2-inch slices
  • 1 cinnamon spice cupcake (2 ½ x 1 1/4-inch), quartered
  • 1 angel food cupcake (3 x 1 1/2-inch), quartered
  • 2 generous scoops vanilla ice cream
  • 2 generous scoops chocolate ice cream
  • 2 generous scoops strawberry ice cream
  • 1 generous scoop mint chocolate chip ice cream
  • 1 generous scoop coffee ice cream
  • 3 tablespoons chocolate syrup 
  • 1/4 cup marshmallow cream
  • 1/4 cup strawberry topping
  • 1/4 cup pineapple topping 
  • 14-ounce can dairy whipped topping 
  • 1 large brownie (6-inch x 6-inch), quartered  
  • 1 regular-sized candy bar, quartered
  • 4 chocolate cookies with cream filling
  • 1 tablespoon sliced toasted almonds 
  • 1 tablespoon dark and white chocolate shavings
  • 1 tablespoon crushed chocolate cookies with cream filling 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped jellied orange slices, about 2 large slices
  • 1 tablespoon milk chocolate chip morsels
  • 1 tablespoon peanut butter chip morsels
  • 1 tablespoon chocolate sprinkles
  • 1 tablespoon rainbow sprinkles 
  • 1/2 cup drained maraschino cherries 

To Serve:

  1. Pour hot fudge, butterscotch, and peanut butter toppings into bottom of large bowl.  
  2. Layer banana slices and cupcake pieces over toppings. Top with all ice creams.  
  3. As quickly as possible, spoon chocolate syrup, marshmallow cream, strawberry, and pineapple toppings over ice cream.
  4. Cover completely with dairy whipped topping. Tuck brownie pieces, candy bar pieces, and cookies in whipped topping.
  5. Sprinkle with toasted almonds, dark and white chocolate shavings, crushed cookies, jellied orange slices, milk chocolate chip morsels, peanut butter morsels, chocolate sprinkles, and rainbow sprinkles. Top with cherries.

Note: This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version. As a reminder while preparing this recipe, please supervise children who are helping or nearby.

Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe!

[embedded content]

Stay connected with Disney Parks Blog for more delicious Disney recipes and be sure to share the magic with other Disney fans using the hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments. Happy cooking!

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/f58fBcgjWr8/

