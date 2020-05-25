DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC — CREATING OUR OVER-THE-TOP KITCHEN SINK SUNDAE AT HOME

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), lun 25 maggio 2020
This Memorial Day, we’re sharing a special #DisneyMagicMoments treat – the original recipe for our popular Kitchen Sink sundae and how to make it at home with a patriotic spin!
The Kitchen Sink sundae from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts is a Disney classic. If you’ve never tackled it before, be warned, this over-the-top indulgence includes everything and the kitchen sink – enough for your entire family to share!
Along with the original Kitchen Sink recipe (and yes, it requires an entire can of dairy whipped topping!), we created a “how-to” video for our patriotic Kitchen Sink to make at home. Simply substitute (or pile on!) your favorite red, white, and blue fruits and sweet toppings to this most-popular dessert. Then have everyone grab a spoon and enjoy!
Kitchen Sink from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup warm fudge topping
- 1/2 cup warm butterscotch topping
- 1/2 cup warm peanut butter topping
- 1 medium banana, sliced in 1/2-inch slices
- 1 cinnamon spice cupcake (2 ½ x 1 1/4-inch), quartered
- 1 angel food cupcake (3 x 1 1/2-inch), quartered
- 2 generous scoops vanilla ice cream
- 2 generous scoops chocolate ice cream
- 2 generous scoops strawberry ice cream
- 1 generous scoop mint chocolate chip ice cream
- 1 generous scoop coffee ice cream
- 3 tablespoons chocolate syrup
- 1/4 cup marshmallow cream
- 1/4 cup strawberry topping
- 1/4 cup pineapple topping
- 14-ounce can dairy whipped topping
- 1 large brownie (6-inch x 6-inch), quartered
- 1 regular-sized candy bar, quartered
- 4 chocolate cookies with cream filling
- 1 tablespoon sliced toasted almonds
- 1 tablespoon dark and white chocolate shavings
- 1 tablespoon crushed chocolate cookies with cream filling
- 1 tablespoon chopped jellied orange slices, about 2 large slices
- 1 tablespoon milk chocolate chip morsels
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter chip morsels
- 1 tablespoon chocolate sprinkles
- 1 tablespoon rainbow sprinkles
- 1/2 cup drained maraschino cherries
To Serve:
- Pour hot fudge, butterscotch, and peanut butter toppings into bottom of large bowl.
- Layer banana slices and cupcake pieces over toppings. Top with all ice creams.
- As quickly as possible, spoon chocolate syrup, marshmallow cream, strawberry, and pineapple toppings over ice cream.
- Cover completely with dairy whipped topping. Tuck brownie pieces, candy bar pieces, and cookies in whipped topping.
- Sprinkle with toasted almonds, dark and white chocolate shavings, crushed cookies, jellied orange slices, milk chocolate chip morsels, peanut butter morsels, chocolate sprinkles, and rainbow sprinkles. Top with cherries.
Note: This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version. As a reminder while preparing this recipe, please supervise children who are helping or nearby.
Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe!
[embedded content]
Stay connected with Disney Parks Blog for more delicious Disney recipes and be sure to share the magic with other Disney fans using the hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments. Happy cooking!
0https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/RECIPE_WDW_BeachClub_BeachesandCream_KitchenSink_ac_v2.pdf’>https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/RECIPE_WDW_BeachClub_BeachesandCream_KitchenSink_ac_v2.pdf
Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/f58fBcgjWr8/