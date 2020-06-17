DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC — CELEBRATE DAD WITH HONEY-CORIANDER CHICKEN WINGS FROM ‘OHANA AT DISNEY’S POLYNESIAN VILLAGE RESORT

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), mer 17 giugno 2020

Whatever you have planned to celebrate Father’s Day (and summer solstice – the official arrival of summer!) you can’t go wrong when you include noshing on the popular Honey-Coriander Chicken Wings from ‘Ohana. The perfect balance of sweet, nutty, and spicy, these wings are good cold, too – a great add to a picnic basket if you plan to enjoy a day outdoors with the family.

These deliciously sticky chicken wings are terrific on their own, but if you want extra layers of flavor, you can serve with dad’s favorite dipping sauce (‘Ohana offers peanut and sweet-n-sour sauces with their wings). They are sure to be a hit and a great way to say, “Happy Father’s Day!”

Honey-Coriander Chicken Wings from ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Serves 4 to 6

CORIANDER CHICKEN WINGS

1 tablespoon coarse salt

2 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 tablespoons canola oil

4 pounds chicken wings or drumettes, patted dry

HONEY WING SAUCE

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon ground coriander

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/2 cup soy sauce

1 cup honey

3/4 cup water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

FOR CORIANDER WINGS:

Preheat oven to 500°F, with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line two rimmed baking sheets with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Combine all ingredients except chicken in large glass bowl; stir to combine. Add chicken and toss to coat. Divide chicken in single layer between prepared baking sheets and bake until browned and completely cooked through, about 35 minutes, rotating baking sheets on racks and turning chicken halfway through cooking.

FOR WING SAUCE:

While wings are baking, combine ingredients in small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally, until liquid thickens and reduces to a syrup, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool for 10 minutes. Brush or toss baked chicken with wing sauce to coat. Serve with remaining wing sauce on the side or with preferred dipping sauce.

Note: This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version. As a reminder while preparing this recipe, please supervise children who are helping or nearby.

Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe!

Stay connected with Disney Parks Blog for more delicious Disney recipes and be sure to share the magic with other Disney fans using the hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments. Happy cooking!





