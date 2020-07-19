domenica, Luglio 19, 2020
#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC – A SUNDAE CELEBRATION FOR ICE CREAM DAY!

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 19 luglio 2020

WOO-HOO! Today is Ice Cream Day – although many of us feel that every day should be Ice Cream Day! 

In honor of this very special occasion, we have a recipe for you to make at home – the refreshing Island Navigator (made with ice cream, of course!) from our friends at Disney Cruise Line. We are also dishing up our favorite distinctly Disney frozen treats from around the world – past and present. Enjoy!

Island Navigator from Disney Cruise Line

Serves 2 

INGREDIENTS  

  • 1 cup pineapple juice 
  • 1/3 cup coconut cream 
  • 6 to 8 ice cubes 
  • 1 cup vanilla ice cream or frozen vanilla yogurt  
  • Pineapple triangles, maraschino cherries, for garnish 
  1. Combine pineapple juice and coconut cream in blender. Blend to combine. 
  2. Add ice and pulse until ice is crushed. Add ice cream and blend until smooth. 
  3. Garnish with pineapple triangles and maraschino cherries, if desired. Serve immediately. 

Note: This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version. As a reminder while preparing this recipe, please supervise children who are helping or nearby.

Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe

Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars

Disney Parks and Resorts Across the Globe: Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars

Ice Cream Treats from Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line: Specialty Ice Cream Flavors from Vanellope’s Sweets and Treats on the Disney Dream; Mickey and Minnie Sundaes from Sweet on You on the Disney Fantasy 

Mickey Shave Ice from Pāpālua Shave Ice

Aulani – A Disney Resort & Spa: Mickey Shave Ice from Pāpālua Shave Ice with a choice of base ingredients: standard shave ice, ice cream, or sweetened condensed milk.

Ice Cream Treats from Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris: Exotic Paradise Ice Cream Cone from Hakuna Matata; Gibson Ice Cream Treat from Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Soft-Serve Ice Cream from World Bazaar at Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort: Soft-Serve Ice Cream from World Bazaar

Ice Cream Treats from Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland:  White Peach Soft-Serve Ice Cream from Midtown Delight; Mickey and Minnie Treasure Bowl Ice Cream Sundaes from Main Street Corner Café hosted by Coca-Cola

Ice Cream Treats from Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park: Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches from Golden Horseshoe; Ice Cream Sundaes from Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor 

Disney California Adventure Park: Hard Floats and Hand-Dipped Ice Cream Bars from Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Ice Cream Treats from Salt & Straw at the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort

Downtown Disney District: Birthday Cakes and Blackberries, Meyer Lemon with Blueberries, Goat Cheese and Marionberry Habanero Ice Cream from Salt & Straw

Ice Cream Treats from Il Paperino at Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort: ‘Olu Mel Honeydew Melon-flavored Ice Cream Cone, Fresh Watermelon Ice Cream Sundaes, Donald Waffles with Watermelon-flavored Ice Cream, and Donald Watermelon-flavored Ice Cream Cones from Il Paperino

Ice Cream Treats from Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World Resort: Ice Cream Specialties from Sleepy Hollow at Magic Kingdom Park; Seasonal Ice Cream Flavors from Plaza Ice Cream Parlor at Magic Kingdom Park; Ice Cream Sandwiches from Hollywood Scoops at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Artisan Ice Cream Scoops from L’Artisan des Glaces at EPCOT

Ice Cream Treats from Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World Resort: Artisanal Gelato Shake from D-Luxe Burger at Disney Springs; Specialty Sundaes from Dino-Bites Snacks at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park; Kitchen Sink and Specialty Milk Shakes from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort 

Mickey Bar Merchandise from shopDisney.com

Complete your look in Disney Style by wearing an Alex and Ani Bangle with a Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar charm or a cute 90s-style women’s shirt with Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar and DOLE Whip® design from Her Universe. Both are available at Disney Parks and online at shopDisney.com

Stay connected with Disney Parks Blog  for more delicious Disney stories and recipes. Be sure to share the magic with other Disney fans using the hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments.

