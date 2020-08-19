giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH IRAQI PRIME MINISTER AL-KADHIMI

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: NESSUNO PENSI DI SOSPENDERE LE ELEZIONI DI SETTEMBRE

STUDENT LOANS COMPANY READY TO HANDLE CHANGES IN CIRCUMSTANCES AND LATE APPLICATIONS

SECRETARY POMPEO PARTICIPATES IN THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S FRONT PAGE VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

SECRETARY POMPEO PARTICIPATES IN THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S FRONT PAGE VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

SUSPENSION OR TERMINATION OF THREE BILATERAL AGREEMENTS WITH HONG KONG

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: CLIMB ABOARD THE FIRST WATER COASTER AT SEA, AQUADUCK!

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), mer 19 agosto 2020

What do you get when you combine the thrills of a roller coaster with the splashy fun of a water slide? The answer is AquaDuck, the water coaster aboard the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Developed by Disney Imagineers, AquaDuck is an exhilarating water coaster that takes riders on a wet and wild journey up, down, around and off the side of the ship, through the Forward Funnel—on a daredevil 4-deck drop.

Check out this “Ride and Learn” video to experience a virtual ride on this fun attraction and learn some cool facts along the way.

To continue enjoying the fun of Disney Cruise Line at home, make sure to check these Disney Magic Moments and experience the tropical fun of #DisneyCruiseLife:


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/Fz8MCG4J2e8/

