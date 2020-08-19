DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: CLIMB ABOARD THE FIRST WATER COASTER AT SEA, AQUADUCK!

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), mer 19 agosto 2020

What do you get when you combine the thrills of a roller coaster with the splashy fun of a water slide? The answer is AquaDuck, the water coaster aboard the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Developed by Disney Imagineers, AquaDuck is an exhilarating water coaster that takes riders on a wet and wild journey up, down, around and off the side of the ship, through the Forward Funnel—on a daredevil 4-deck drop.

Check out this “Ride and Learn” video to experience a virtual ride on this fun attraction and learn some cool facts along the way.

