DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: BEHIND THE CAMERA – BACKSTAGE IN THE ‘BALLOON ROOM’ AT MAGIC KINGDOM PARK

This is a backstage magic photo I took in the “balloon room” at Magic Kingdom Park, where the balloons are prepped for the day. My plan for being in this room was to show how Walt Disney World Resort brings joy to guests every day. And what brings more joy to a child than a balloon?

The balloons on Main Street, U.S.A. are one of my absolute favorite things in any Disney park. The colors … the liveliness of them bopping into one another … I just LOVE them!

When I walked into the room on this particular morning a few years ago, balloons were flooding the space, making it hard to even close the door behind me. Walking through hundreds of these balloons – having them all bump up against me and my camera gear – felt like a hug. It was a really magical moment that made me feel lucky to work where I do.

I had some lighting equipment in tow and an assistant to help me carve out a shot I had envisioned in my head, but as we were setting things up, I saw this scene playing out and quickly fired the shutter. I knew immediately, before even looking at the little screen on my camera or getting back to my desk, I had the shot that was in my head – no additional help or lights needed! It’s moments like that when I’m reminded Disney magic is everywhere.

Ready to take your picture-taking skills to the next level? Head over to the Disney Youth Programs Kahoot! page to learn photography concepts used by Disney photographers!





