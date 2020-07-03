DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: ADVENTURES AT HOME – RHôNE RIVER CRUISE

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), ven 03 luglio 2020

Our “Adventures at Home” have taken you on a safari expedition to South Africa and a western-style journey to Montana and Yellowstone National Park. Today’s virtual trip by Adventures by Disney invites you to embark on a luxurious river cruise and sail through the south of France and the beautiful region of Provence. So, gather the famille, grab your boarding passes and get ready for an “Adventure at Home: Rhône River Cruise.”

1. Bienvenue à Bord (Welcome Aboard)

Prepare to set sail along the Rhône river with Adventures by Disney to discovery the rich history, charming culture, inspired art and delectable cuisine of the south of France. Just play this virtual tour on your computer or smart device to experience the architectural landmarks of Lyon, the vineyards of Tournon, the medieval monuments of Avignon and more.

2. Adventures by Disney Presents: Qui est le Personnage? (Who is the Character?)

On select nights, our river cruises feature a series of special activities hosted by the ever-entertaining Adventure Guides. To keep this tradition going, here is a fun family game that will put your Disney knowledge to the test… in French! The rules of the game are simple, we are going to show you the French names of various Disney characters and you have to guess them in English. Every correct guess gets you a point and the person with the most points wins!

TIP: Many streaming devices and smart TVs allow you to mirror your smart device/computer and play videos directly on the big screen.

3. Prêt à Manger (Ready to Eat)

Today’s “Adventure at Home” invites you to prepare a treat that has become the ambassador of French confections, the macaron. These sweet, meringue-based pastries are available in a rainbow of colors and a symphony of flavors. Our friends at Disney Family shared the recipe to create Mickey Mouse French Macarons.

4. Vues Impressionnantes (Impressive Views)

If you want to add some French flair to your next video conference, here is a downloadable background to showcase your worldly side when chatting with co-workers, classmates, friends and family. This picture-perfect sunset features Gordes, one of the most beautiful hilltop villages in France.

To use the background, just right-click on the image and save it to your computer. Be sure to check out the terms of use about using the background before you download it. Then, follow the conferencing platform’s instructions to add some Adventures by Disney magic to your video conferencing.

If you are looking for additional ways to experience Adventures by Disney at home, make sure to check out our safari to South Africa or join our expedition to Montana and Yellowstone National Park.

Stay tuned to Disney Parks Blog for even more #DisneyMagicMoments and experience the magic of Disney wherever you may be.

