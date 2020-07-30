DISNEYCREATORS: ‘STORIES FROM THE PARKS’ SERIES BEGINS WITH DISNEY CHARACTER SURPRISE FROM PAST TO CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL FRIENDSHIP DAY

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), gio 30 luglio 2020

Since reopening the parks at Walt Disney World Resort, we’ve been thrilled to see visiting guests of all ages celebrating their love of Disney with shared magical moments and heartfelt stories. Your creativity has inspired a new series, “Stories from the Parks,” to highlight some favorites!

We’re kicking things off with a special #DisneyCreators video in honor of today’s International Friendship Day. Bri (@eatseemagic), who you may recognize from her recent popular Disneyland Resort video, has some smile-inducing friendship stories to share that she created from past park visits with a few of our favorite Disney characters.

Happy International Friendship Day and use #MickeyFriendsStayTrue to join in on the fun when you’re sharing your friendship stories today!

And be sure to check the Disney Parks Blog in upcoming weeks for new #DisneyCreators virtual pixie dust from park guests and visiting friends as we continue our “Stories from the Parks” series.





