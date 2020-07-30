venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
Breaking News

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

CYBER SANCTIONS: TIME TO ACT

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

LA CHIESA IN INDIA: NO ALLA NUOVA LEGGE FISCALE, A RISCHIO LE…

Agenparl

#DISNEYCREATORS: ‘STORIES FROM THE PARKS’ SERIES BEGINS WITH DISNEY CHARACTER SURPRISE FROM PAST TO CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL FRIENDSHIP DAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), gio 30 luglio 2020

Since reopening the parks at Walt Disney World Resort, we’ve been thrilled to see visiting guests of all ages celebrating their love of Disney with shared magical moments and heartfelt stories.  Your creativity has inspired a new series,Stories from the Parks,” to highlight some favorites!    

We’re kicking things off with a special #DisneyCreators video in honor of today’s International Friendship Day.  Bri (@eatseemagic), who you may recognize from her recent popular Disneyland Resort video, has some smile-inducing friendship stories to share that she created from past park visits with a few of our favorite Disney characters.

Happy International Friendship Day and use #MickeyFriendsStayTrue to join in on the fun when you’re sharing your friendship stories today!  

And be sure to check the Disney Parks Blog in upcoming weeks for new #DisneyCreators virtual pixie dust from park guests and visiting friends as we continue our “Stories from the Parks” series.   


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/V-YkG9VrcuE/

Post collegati

#DISNEYCREATORS: ‘STORIES FROM THE PARKS’ SERIES BEGINS WITH DISNEY CHARACTER SURPRISE FROM PAST TO CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL FRIENDSHIP DAY

Redazione

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT REACHING SOCIAL SECURITY DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

FER

Redazione

FER

Redazione

CENTENNIAL OF THE 19TH AMENDMENT

Redazione

NEWS STORY: LUXEMBOURG REMOVED FROM LIST OF TRAVEL EXEMPTIONS FOR THE WHOLE OF THE UK FOLLOWING DATA SHOWING A SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN CONFIRMED CASES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More