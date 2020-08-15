DISNEYCREATORS: ‘STORIES FROM THE PARKS’ – DOWNTOWN DISNEY DISTRICT AT DISNEYLAND RESORT EDITION

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 15 agosto 2020
Our “Stories from the Parks” series continues with a few of our #DisneyCreators friends checking out the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort, which recently began its phased reopening.
As we shared earlier this week, the Downtown Disney District is a great destination to enjoy a mix of eateries with plenty of outdoor seating, mouthwatering treats to go and unique shopping venues, including the flagship World of Disney store. Here are some favorite memories from our friends and guests:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by BRI | Magical Vlogger (@eatseemagic) on Aug 11, 2020 at 3:05pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Maggie Tompkins (@jetplanemommy) on Aug 13, 2020 at 10:37am PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ｔａｔｉａｎａ (@dapperonthedaily) on Aug 11, 2020 at 8:28pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jenny Rose (@princessturnedmom) on Aug 11, 2020 at 11:03pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Erika Kurzawa (@erikaenchanted) on Aug 11, 2020 at 5:41pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by OC Mom Blog – Brittany (@thecoolhipmom) on Aug 13, 2020 at 10:35am PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Social Media Marketing (@pattiecordova) on Aug 12, 2020 at 7:15pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kristen Mattern (@firstcomesdisney) on Aug 13, 2020 at 1:30pm PDT
If you are planning to visit the Downtown Disney District, be sure to check Disneyland.com/DTD for the latest details, as information is updated often. These include our health and safety measures, things to expect, and more! Several of our friends shared their experiences – watch more in our Downtown Disney District Instagram Story Highlight.
Stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog for more #DisneyCreators content as we continue to share guests’ experiences with our “Stories from the Parks” series.
