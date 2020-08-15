sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
#DISNEYCREATORS: ‘STORIES FROM THE PARKS’ – DOWNTOWN DISNEY DISTRICT AT DISNEYLAND RESORT EDITION

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 15 agosto 2020

Our “Stories from the Parks” series continues with a few of our #DisneyCreators friends checking out the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort, which recently began its phased reopening.

As we shared earlier this week, the Downtown Disney District is a great destination to enjoy a mix of eateries with plenty of outdoor seating, mouthwatering treats to go and unique shopping venues, including the flagship World of Disney store. Here are some favorite memories from our friends and guests:

If you are planning to visit the Downtown Disney District, be sure to check Disneyland.com/DTD for the latest details, as information is updated often. These include our health and safety measures, things to expect, and more! Several of our friends shared their experiences – watch more in our Downtown Disney District Instagram Story Highlight

Stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog for more #DisneyCreators content as we continue to share guests’ experiences with our “Stories from the Parks” series.


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/zR8AkBzGHUQ/

