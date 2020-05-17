domenica, Maggio 17, 2020
Breaking News

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 17 MAY…

SCUOLE, SALVINI: GOVERNO SI SVEGLI SU PARITARIE A RISCHIO CHIUSURA

MUSEI VATICANI. IL RESTAURO CHE SVELA L’ULTIMO RAFFAELLO

DECRETO-LEGGE DETENZIONI DOMICILIARI E DIFFERIMENTI PENA: PROSEGUE ESAME E AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN…

SPECIFIC CONTRIBUTION OF THE SLOVAK REPUBLIC TOWARD NEW GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT AID

ENERGY SECURITY AND SLOVAKIA´S PRESIDENCY IN THE COUNCIL OF THE EU ALSO…

SLOBODNíK RECEIVED GERMAN BUNDESTAG MPS

SLOBODNíK AND HIS US COUNTERPART DISCUSS DEVELOPMENTS IN UKRAINE

WORKING VISIT OF STATE SECRETARY IGOR SLOBODNíK TO OECD

STATEMENT ON TRANSFER OF POWERS IN THE AREA OF NATIONAL COORDINATION OF…

Agenparl

#DISNEYCASTLIFE: NEW EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS CAST MEMBER MAGIC AROUND THE WORLD

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 17 maggio 2020

Today, we’re excited to share the latest episode of our #DisneyCastLife series featuring favorite stories of cast members keeping the Disney magic alive at home and in communities around the world. 

During this show, we honor our military in celebration of Armed Forces Day before traveling to Hong Kong Disneyland for a look at an amazing community partnership.  Also, don’t miss a special message from 1966 Disneyland Ambassador Connie Swanson Lane.  

For more inspiring #DisneyCastLife stories, follow the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort Ambassador teams on Instagram at <a href="https://www.instagram.com/wdw.ambassador/" and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/disneylandambassador/" And be sure to keep checking the Disney Parks Blog for more #DisneyMagicMoments.    

Related Stories:


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/bh3TEEw_4zI/

Post collegati

#DISNEYCASTLIFE: NEW EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS CAST MEMBER MAGIC AROUND THE WORLD

Redazione

QATARI GERMAN FOR MEDICAL ANNOUNCES THE NAMES OF CANDIDATES FOR MEMBERSHIP OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VACANT POSITION IN THE CURRENT MEMBERSHIP FOR THE REMAINING PERIOD UNTIL 2021

Redazione

MODULO DI MICROBIOLOGIA MOLECOLARE PER IL CDL IN BIOLOGIA CELLULARE E MOLECOLARE

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: FUNDING AND MANUFACTURING BOOST FOR UK VACCINE PROGRAMME

Redazione

KINOS MüSSEN ALS KULTURORTE GESICHERT WERDEN

Redazione

FIRST AIR FORCE PROVIDES COVID-19 SUPPORT THROUGH CAP

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More