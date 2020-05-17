DISNEYCASTLIFE: NEW EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS CAST MEMBER MAGIC AROUND THE WORLD

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 17 maggio 2020

Today, we’re excited to share the latest episode of our #DisneyCastLife series featuring favorite stories of cast members keeping the Disney magic alive at home and in communities around the world.

During this show, we honor our military in celebration of Armed Forces Day before traveling to Hong Kong Disneyland for a look at an amazing community partnership. Also, don’t miss a special message from 1966 Disneyland Ambassador Connie Swanson Lane.

For more inspiring #DisneyCastLife stories, follow the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort Ambassador teams on Instagram

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/bh3TEEw_4zI/