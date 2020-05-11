DISNEYCASTLIFE: DISNEY AMBASSADORS HIGHLIGHT CAST MEMBER MAGIC AROUND THE WORLD

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), lun 11 maggio 2020

In our latest episode of #DisneyCastLife, we’re celebrating Mother’s Day with our weekly look at Cast Members keeping the Disney magic alive at home and in their communities.

During this week’s show, we have a special Mother’s Day message from Rebecca Campbell, president of Disneyland Resort, along with a feature on a group of remarkable nurses and their Disney tribute to frontline workers. We also highlight caring Cast Members at Walt Disney World Resort making a difference in their hometown and much more.

For more inspiring #DisneyCastLife stories, follow the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort Ambassador team on Instagram at <a href="https://www.instagram.com/wdw.ambassador/" and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/disneylandambassador/" And be sure to keep checking the Disney Parks Blog for more #DisneyMagicMoments.

RELATED STORIES:





Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/Ky2EfExj4us/