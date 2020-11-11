mercoledì, Novembre 11, 2020
DISNEY CHANNEL ADDS MAGICAL HOLIDAY SPECIAL FROM WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT WITH ‘DISNEY HOLIDAY MAGIC QUEST’

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), mer 11 novembre 2020

Disney Channel is celebrating the holidays for kids and families in some special ways this year, including bringing more holiday magic to Walt Disney World Resort! Disney Channel’s first of three holiday specials is “Disney Holiday Magic Quest,” a high-stakes challenge that navigates Magic Kingdom Park.

Disney Channel’s “ZOMBIES 2" stars, Pearce Joza, Ariel Martin, Milo Manheim, and Kylee Russell, compete in "Disney Holiday Magic Quest," a high-stakes, holiday adventure inside Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort after dark.

Raven-Symoné virtually hosts the challenge, which features “ZOMBIES 2” stars Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Ariel Martin, and Pearce Joza competing in a holiday adventure through Magic Kingdom Park. After iconic Disney villains Maleficent and Evil Queen steal holiday magic, the stars must overcome obstacles and complete challenges to restore the joy of the season. The challenges take place throughout Magic Kingdom Park and include iconic attractions and locations like Haunted Mansion and Cinderella Castle. The four stars are also competing for a grand prize that will benefit Toys for Tots, a nonprofit organization that delivers hope and the magic of the holidays to less fortunate children.

Tune in for the premiere of “Disney Holiday Magic Quest” on Disney Channel, Friday, Dec. 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT to see if the stars successfully restore the holiday magic throughout their Magic Kingdom Park adventure! 


