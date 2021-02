(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), lun 08 febbraio 2021

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay tonight, down the road, Walt Disney World Resort has illuminated Cinderella Castle in the Buccaneers’ colors and in blue for healthcare heroes, as a beacon of celebration and hope throughout the night.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/D9ftVt63DEw/