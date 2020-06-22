DISCUSSIONS PROMOTE SMALL BUSINESS WELLBEING

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, lun 22 giugno 2020



Kerri Hartland, Secretary of Department of Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister Cash meet with small business representatives at the second Small Business Mental Health Roundtable at Parliament House.

Small business owners often deal with complex wellbeing issues. We are working with key small business and mental health representatives to brainstorm ideas on how to address them.

The Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business has hosted two Small Business Mental Health Roundtables. The first was on 12 December 2018. The second was on 13 February 2019 and the Prime Minister took part.

The roundtables helped mental health representatives to understand the needs of small businesses. Those involved sought to identify opportunities to assist small business owners. They also looked for opportunities for future collaboration.

Small Business Wellbeing Working Groups

The discussions led to the creation of four short-term working groups. These included experts from mental health fields and from small businesses, industry associations, and government.



Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Minister Cash, Kerri Hartland and Peter Cully, Division Head met with federal and state government representatives, mental health representatives and small business representatives at the second Small Business Mental Health Roundtable at Parliament House.

The working groups aimed to normalise discussion of mental health and increase support for small business owners. They set out to:

establish a common understanding and shared direction with policy makers

look into how existing peer networks and business organisations could provide support

figure out how to word mental health communications to business owners so they are relevant and engaging

make sure information and resources can be easily accessed by small business owners

You can read the findings of these working groups in the Small Business Working Groups Report 2019. We will use these findings to help with policy development.

Disclaimer: This content was transferred to the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources as a result of the Administrative Arrangements Order made on 5 December 2019 with effect from 1 February 2020.

