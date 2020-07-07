martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
DISCUSSION: &QUOT;POLITICIZING THE âAPOLITICALâ: UNSETTLING THE UNIVERSAL IN THE PERFORMING ARTS&QUOT;

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), mar 07 luglio 2020

The Race & Pedagogy Institute, together with the Department of Theatre Arts and the School of Music, invites you to join us on Wednesday, July 8 at 6 p.m. PDT for the fifth in a series of online discussions titled “Race Matters: Continuing the Conversation.” This week professors Ameera Nimjee, Wind Woods, and Grace Livingston will facilitate a discussion titled “Politicizing the ‘Apolitical’: Unsettling the Universal in the Performing Arts.”

If you’d like to join the discussion, visit bit.ly/RaceMatters05 to RSVP and get the meeting link. To learn more about the Race Matters series, visit pugetsound.edu/racematters or email









Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/discussion-politicizing-the-apolitical-unsettling-the-universal-in-the-performing-arts/2020-07-08/

