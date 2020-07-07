(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), mar 07 luglio 2020

The Race & Pedagogy Institute, together with the Department of Theatre Arts and the School of Music, invites you to join us on Wednesday, July 8 at 6 p.m. PDT for the fifth in a series of online discussions titled “Race Matters: Continuing the Conversation.” This week professors Ameera Nimjee, Wind Woods, and Grace Livingston will facilitate a discussion titled “Politicizing the ‘Apolitical’: Unsettling the Universal in the Performing Arts.”

If you’d like to join the discussion, visit bit.ly/RaceMatters05 to RSVP and get the meeting link. To learn more about the Race Matters series, visit pugetsound.edu/racematters or email



Driving Directions

Campus Map

View Event Website