martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
DISCUSSION: MANEUVERING THROUGH COMPLEX SOCIAL/POLITICAL/CULTURAL ISSUES WHILE ABROAD

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), mar 10 novembre 2020

Tue, 17 Nov 2020 – 6pm

As part of International Education Week, join Eli Harris, study abroad returnee from IES Amsterdam, for an open discussion about working through difficult social/political/cultural issues while abroad through the lens of a recent Rough Translation podcast about Zwart Piet in the Netherlands.

Join us on Zoom: https://pugetsound-edu.zoom.us/j/?pwd=Wk9FOFRsbURzaDNIbW9waFFGWk1HZz09

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/discussion-maneuvering-through-complex-social-political-cultural-issues-while-abroad/2020-11-17/

