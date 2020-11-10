DISCUSSION: MANEUVERING THROUGH COMPLEX SOCIAL/POLITICAL/CULTURAL ISSUES WHILE ABROAD

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), mar 10 novembre 2020
Tue, 17 Nov 2020 – 6pm
As part of International Education Week, join Eli Harris, study abroad returnee from IES Amsterdam, for an open discussion about working through difficult social/political/cultural issues while abroad through the lens of a recent Rough Translation podcast about Zwart Piet in the Netherlands.
Join us on Zoom: https://pugetsound-edu.zoom.us/j/?pwd=Wk9FOFRsbURzaDNIbW9waFFGWk1HZz09
