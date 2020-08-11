martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
Breaking News

SGOMBERO CAMPO NOMADI: CALABRIA (FI), RAGGI CERCA GIUSTIFICAZIONE A RICANDIDATURA

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: VERGOGNOSE MODIFICHE AI DL SICUREZZA, FESTEGGERANNO CLANDESTINI, COOP E PROFESSIONISTI…

BIELORUSSIA: PD, SITUAZIONE INACCETTABILE, GOVERNO SI ATTIVI

CHAD’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

CHAD’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

NUOVA FASE POLITICA IN LIBANO

AL VIA #CARTADILEUCA2020: SULLE ORME DI DON TONINO BELLO

FASE 3, SALVINI: AZZOLINA È UNA TRAGEDIA, ORA SCARICA LE RESPONSABILITÀ SUI…

L’INSEGNAMENTO DI SANTA CHIARA NEL TEMPO DELLA PANDEMIA

BOLIVIA, VESCOVI PRONTI ALLA MEDIAZIONE PER LA CRISI DEL PAESE

Agenparl

DISCUSSING THE PERFORMANCE OF BETA ZEOLITES IN AQUEOUS-PHASE VALORIZATION OF XYLOSE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 11 agosto 2020

The one-pot transformation of xylose into furfuryl alcohol over beta zeolites showed to proceed via tandem reaction. In the present work, the influence of acid sites balance in the xylose conversion was systematically investigated, using BEA structured catalysts with different Si/Al ratios. Special attention was given to the catalyst acidity regarding the tolerance to water. These sites were assessed by FTIR spectroscopy of pyridine adsorbed on hydrated catalysts and compared to values for conventional dehydrated BEA zeolite. Activity results were mainly associated with total acid sites while selectivity to furfuryl alcohol could be explained by balance of water-tolerant Lewis (WT-LAS) and Brønsted (BAS) acid sites. The closer to 1 the WT-LAS/BAS ratio, the higher the selectivity to furfuryl alcohol. XRD, ICP-OES and NMR-HPDec results for spent zeolites showed that BEA structure and chemical composition were well preserved when catalytic test was performed at 130 °C. Activity was also seen to be very similar after 2 consecutive runs. However, this chemical stability was limited at mild conditions since raising reaction temperature to 150 °C and 170 °C led to Al leaching. Despite being susceptible to deactivation by deposition of carbonaceous material, BEA zeolites could be promptly regenerated by calcination with no impact on activity or product distribution.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/TrXkwWd6DuM/D0CY01176B

Post collegati

REMOVAL OF TOLUENE AS A BIOMASS TAR SURROGATE BY COMBINING CATALYSIS WITH NONTHERMAL PLASMA: UNDERSTANDING THE PROCESSING STABILITY OF PLASMA CATALYSIS

Redazione

DISCUSSING THE PERFORMANCE OF BETA ZEOLITES IN AQUEOUS-PHASE VALORIZATION OF XYLOSE

Redazione

CMA CGM LAUNCHES RELIEF CAMPAIGN FOR LEBANON

Redazione

OPTIMIZATION AND SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT OF A CONTINUOUS FLOW RU-CATALYZED ESTER HYDROGENATION FOR AN IMPORTANT PRECURSOR OF A β2-ADRENERGIC RECEPTOR AGONIST

Redazione

STATEMENT BY THE IFLA PRESIDENT AND SECRETARY GENERAL: IFLA STANDS WITH BEIRUT

Redazione

SERIES: ICERATES1200EUR2Y, ICE SWAP RATES, 12:00 P.M. (LONDON TIME), BASED ON EUROS, 2 YEAR TENOR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More