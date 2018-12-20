Discussing fundamental rights at annual EU colloquium

(agenparl) – luxembourg gio 20 dicembre 2018 Partager cet article :

Prof. Joana Mendes participated in the European Commission’s 2018 Colloquium on Fundamental Rights, discussing democracy in the European Union alongside Commissioners Vera Jourova, Frans Timmersmans and other high-level guests.

The European Commission’s annual fundamental rights colloquium aims to offer a forum of exchange and space for dialogue between policy makers, media representatives, business representatives, academia and other civil society actors. Key topics this year included:

Resilient and inclusive democracy in Europe

A free and strong civil society for a vibrant democracy

Free and fair elections and an informed and pluralistic democratic debate

Prof. Mendes joined the debate in her quality of legal scholar, intervening in particular on how to best approach the participation of citizens and of civil society organisations in EU decision-making processes. Their ability to be heard in a way that can be meaningful from a democratic perspective is controversial under the currently existing structures.

Video extracts of the round table sessions, welcome and closing remarks as well as photos from the event are available on the European Commission’s Audiovisual Services website.

Photo: Frans Timmermans opening the colloquium in Brussels © European Union 2018, Source: EC Audiovisual Service, Photo: Lukasz Kobus

