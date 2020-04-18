(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, sab 18 aprile 2020

Discovery of Sub-kpc Dual Active Galactic Nuclei from Gaia

HST Proposal 15900

Hsiang-Chih Hwang publications @ ADS)

The Johns Hopkins University

Cycle: 27

Category: Massive Black Holes And Their Host Galaxies

Proposal type: SNAP

Status: implementation

Proposal Abstract

The search for sub-kpc dual supermassive black holes and for gravitationally bound black holes is of immense interest in many areas of astrophysics, from galaxy formation to studies of active galactic nuclei (AGN) to searches for low-frequency gravitational waves. It is expected that following the merger of two galaxies, their two central supermassive black holes evolve into a bound binary via dynamical friction and interactions with gas and stars. This binary may eventually merge through gravitational radiation to become a single black hole. While some kpc-scale dual AGN have been found, currently there is no systematic way to uncover dual AGN at sub-kpc scales. We are developing a new method to use Gaia to discover sub-kpc dual AGN over the entire sky. Specifically, if two AGN are variable, even though they are not individually resolved, Gaia is able to detect the shift of their joint light centroid, which manifests as high astrometric noise. With Gaia’s high-precision astrometry, this method can uncover dual AGN down to 10-100 pc separations at redshifts of 1. In this HST SNAP program, we propose ACS imaging of a subsample of 150 AGN with the highest astrometric noise in Gaia. Using the advantage of the high spatial resolution of the HST, we will discover dual AGN and lensed AGN at separations currently inaccessible to any other method. Furthermore, these observations will enable us to fully understand the physical origin of the high astrometric noise of our target AGN, which will allow us to validate and further improve our selection method and to use Gaia as an all-sky survey with an effective resolution of less than 1 kpc for variable AGN.

Publications referencing this proposal

