DISCOVERY OF [1,2,4]TRIAZOLO[4,3-A]PYRAZINE DERIVATIVES BEARING 4-OXO-PYRIDAZINONE MOIETY AS POTENTIAL C-MET KINASE INHIBITORS

Two series of [1,2,4]triazolo[4,3-a]pyrazine derivatives bearing 4-oxo-pyridazinone moiety (compounds 21a-l and 22a-l) were designed and evaluated for the IC50 values against three cancer cell lines (A549, MCF-7 and Hela) and c-Met kinase. Among them, the most potential compound 22i exhibited excellent anti-tumor activity against A549, MCF-7 and Hela cancer cell lines with IC50 values of 0.83 ± 0.07 µM, 0.15 ± 0.08 µM and 2.85 ± 0.74 µM, respectively, and also possessed superior c-Met kinase inhibition at nanomolar level (IC50 = 48 nM). Moreover, dose-dependent experiments, AO fluorescence staining, cell cycle assay, Annexin V-FITC/PI staining and docking studies were carried out in this study. The results demonstrated that the compound 22i could be a potential c-Met kinase inhibitor.