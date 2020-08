(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 20 agosto 2020 (University of Kansas) Between a decline in biodiversity and a series of extinction events, the Late Devonian period was not the most hospitable time on Earth. And then came one or more supernovae explosions whose resulting ionizing radiation was the final push that spelled the end for armored fish, most trilobites and other life.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/uok-dlb082020.php