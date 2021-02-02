DISCOVERY COULD LEAD TO SELF-PROPELLED ROBOTS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 02 febbraio 2021 (U.S. Army Research Laboratory) Army-funded researchers discovered how to make materials capable of self-propulsion, allowing materials to move without motors or hands.Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst discovered how to make materials that snap and reset themselves, only relying upon energy flow from their environment. This research, published in Nature Materials and funded by the U.S. Army, could enable future military robots to move from their own energy.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/uarl-dcl020121.php