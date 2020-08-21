DISCOVERING THE MECHANISM OF BRAIN VASCULAR PATHFINDING DURING DEVELOPMENT

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 21 agosto 2020 (Chinese Academy of Sciences Headquarters) A research team led by Dr. DU Jiulin of the Institute of Neuroscience, Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology (CEBSIT), Chinese Academy of Sciences, has revealed that Ca2+ activities mediated by mechanosensitive Piezo1 channels regulate the pathfinding of growing brain vessels in larval zebrafish.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/caos-dtm081920.php